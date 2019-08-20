× Eatherly Earns Spot on Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane football’s starting long snapper Geron Eatherly has earned a spot on the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List for the 2019 season.

The award, named after NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, is presented each season to the best FBS senior long snapper.

Eatherly has been named to the initial watch list of 25 snappers. Ten semi-finalists will be announced on Nov. 16, before three finalists will be chosen on Nov. 23, and a final winner will be revealed on Dec. 14.

One of four long snappers listed to represent the American Athletic Conference, Eatherly earned Phil Steele Fourth Team All-America honors following the 2018 season. The long snapper was most recently selected to the Phil Steele Magazine Fourth-Team Preseason All-America and Preseason All-AAC First Team earlier this summer.

The San Antonio, Texas, native served as a key component to the Green Wave special teams unit last season. As a junior, he posted a 93.4 percent punt accuracy rate and a 100 percent field goal accuracy rate (statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus). He also recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery.

Eatherly’s honor adds to a growing list of Tulane individuals that have been named to preseason watch lists.

Earlier this summer, junior Patrick Johnson was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Watch Lists, senior running back Darius Bradwell was selected as a Doak Walker Candidate, graduate transfer offensive lineman Christian Montano was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, senior wide receiver Darnell Mooney was tabbed to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List and graduate transfer quarterback Justin McMillan was named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

Tulane opens the 2019 season on Thursday, August 29 at home against FIU with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Green Wave are coming off a memorable 2018 campaign that was highlighted by a win in the AutoNation Cure Bowl and an American Athletic Conference West Division Co-Championship.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.