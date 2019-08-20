2 Kansas City police officers praised for helping save French Quarter stabbing victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City Police Department sergeants who saved a man’s life while in New Orleans for a convention received a hero’s welcome when they returned home.

Justin Pinkerton and Todd Templeton were in town for the National Fraternal Order of Police convention when they witnessed a man get stabbed in the chest on Bourbon Street, according to WDAF.

The two police officers spotted a commotion outside a bus in front of their hotel on the morning of August 15 and immediately realized something was wrong.

Fifty-four-year-old Dwayne Walker got into an altercation with a 57-year-old man near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets around 8:30 a.m. that morning, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Walker pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, which is when Pinkerton and Templeton sprang into action.

“I see a gentleman. He’s laid out on the ground,” Pinkerton told WDAF. “He’s bleeding profusely from his chest. I got up closer and saw he had a pretty deep stab wound.”

While Pinkerton stopped the bleeding, Templeton spoke to the victim, who had an urgent request.

“I stood there and talked with him, try to keep him calm, try to keep him awake. He was pretty shaken up, asked us to call his wife,” Templeton told WDAF.

NOPD officers quickly apprehended Walker, who was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.

Walker is currently being held at the Orleans Justice Center on a $5,000 bond.

The stabbing victim is expected to recover, according to WDAF.