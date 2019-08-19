× We’re Number 6! Tigers are six in both polls

Their is broad agreement. Both the coaches and the writers agree, LSU is the 6th best team in the country to start the 2019 season.

The Tigers achieved that ranking in the both the USA Today coaches poll, and the Associated Press writers poll.

The top 10 teams in both polls were the same.

They are Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame, and Texas.

LSU plays 5 of the top 16 in the preseason polls, including Alabama, Florida, and Texas.

Texas A&M is 11th in the coaches poll, and 12th in the Associated Press poll. Auburn is 16th in both polls.

LSU plays at Texas Saturday night September 7th. The game can be seen live on WGNO TV at 6:30 pm.

When LSU won the BCS championship in 2003, the Tigers were ranked 14th. In 2007, another championship year, the Tigers were number 2.

And, in 2011, LSU reached the BCS championship game with a preseason ranking of 4.