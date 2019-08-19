× Two NOPD vehicles involved in crashes Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating two vehicle crashes involving police units that occurred early Monday morning.

Both accidents occurred on Interstate 10 East, near the twin span bridge.

The NOPD was notified of a single vehicle accident, involving an NOPD unit, around 8:48 A.M.

The officer driving the vehicle was not injured.

An NOPD Traffic Unit officer responded to the scene to investigate.

While parked on the shoulder of the interstate, a third vehicle traveling eastbound, left the roadway and struck the Traffic officer’s vehicle.

The Traffic officer was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered injuries.

The officer has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

I-10 East has been closed at the intersection with I-510 to allow for investigation.

Drivers can expect minimal delays due to this closure.

Both incidents remain under active investigation.

The closed portion of the roadway will reopen when investigation is complete.