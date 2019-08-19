Report: Jeffrey Epstein leaves his fortune to his brother

Jeffrey Epstein left his fortune of more than $577 million to his brother, according to Epstein’s will obtained, obtained by The New York Post.

The will, which is dated August 8 — two days before Epstein was found dead by suicide in a federal jail in New York — lists assets that he left to Mark Epstein, according to The Post.

Among the assets, the will lists more than $56 million in cash and another $14 million in fixed income investments.

Epstein’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

The multimillionaire financier had been jailed since early July, when he pleaded not guilty to charges by New York federal prosecutors after an indictment accused him of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls, some as young as 14. He was set to go to trial next year.