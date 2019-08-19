Off-duty firefighter rescues dog trapped inside burning house

Phoenix, AZ — An off-duty firefighter is being called a hero after he rescued a dog out of a burning home in North Central Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the area of 12th Street and Glendale Avenue.

According to Phoenix fire, an off-duty firefighter called 911 when he saw the fire in the area.

The off-duty firefighter then rescued a dog out of the house and sustained minor burns to the forearm.

Phoenix Fire said the off-duty firefighter went to the hospital for evaluation under his own power. He’s now out of the hospital and doing well. The Phoenix FD added that the dog is doing fine too.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

Brain Baker, a nearby resident, described the explosive scene he walked out to after the fire spread to his house.

“The light bulbs were popping. It looked like someone was making popcorn in the backyard,” said Baker. “We came outside. I looked to the neighbor’s house next door. It was engulfed in flames. The air conditioner started exploding. Lights in my backyard started popping off. An when I looked in my backyard, my backyard was going up in flames.”

The homeowners of the burnt home were not home. It is unknown exactly how many people are displaced by the fire. Phoenix fire units are still trying to contact the homeowners.

No other firefighters were injured during the incident.

“It was pretty bad, but thank God no one was injured,” said Baker.