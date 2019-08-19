Hill shines, but role with Saints not likely to change, for now

Posted 8:07 PM, August 19, 2019, by

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Taysom Hill has made considerable progress as a quarterback, but the Saints like him in the versatile role Hill played last season.

Payton made the comments Monday, after practice in Metairie. He said Hill and Teddy Bridgewater are both further along as quarterbacks than they were a year ago.

Sunday against the Chargers, Hill fueled a second half comeback win. He was the Saints leading rushing with 53 yards, and also threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints break training camp Thursday.

The Saints play at the New York Jets Saturday night. Kickoff is 6:30 pm New Orleans time.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.