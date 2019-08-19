× Gamescom: What was announced at the world’s biggest video game conference

Gamescom, the biggest video game event in the world, kicked off Monday in Cologne, Germany. Video game developers are eager to show off their coming attractions, and fans from around the world are tuning in.

Coming just two months after E3, the annual video game expo in the United States, Gamescom showcases upcoming games. For the first time ever, Gamescom is streaming its opening night online. About 50,000 people tuned in.

So far, Nintendo, Microsoft and Google have made pre-show announcements introducing new game releases and trailers.

Nintendo announced 29 indie games coming to its Switch console. Microsoft’s Xbox named a release date of November 14, 2019, for its strategy game “Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.”

Google added several games to its cloud streaming platform, Stadia, including “Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle,” “Orcs Must Die! 3,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Kine” and “Superhot.”

At Gamescom’s opening ceremony, Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division announced a sequel to Kerbal Space Program, a space flight simulation game. It’s coming next year on PC and later to Xbox One and Playstation 4.

This article will be updated with more developments and news from Gamescom.