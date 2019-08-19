COOLinary at Broussard’s

Coolinary New Orleans

"During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history, fabric and culture of New Orleans.  This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe menus. Enjoy 2-course lunches for $20 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches for $39 or less.  Be a part of COOLinary Restaurant Month's 15th anniversary celebrations!" - coolinaryneworleans.com

Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.

Heirloom Tomato Ratatouille

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Heirloom and/or Creole Tomatoes, Cored and Large Diced
  • 2 tsp Peeled Garlic, Chopped
  • 2 tbsp Niçoise Olives
  • 2 tbsp Sweet Drop Peppers
  • 12 oz Summer Squash, Large Diced
  • 2 oz Haricot Vert, Blanched and Halved
  • 2 tbsp Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp Chives, Snipped
  • 4 tbsp Fennel & Mint Persillade (Recipe below)
  • To Taste Kosher Salt
  • To Taste Black Pepper, Fresh Cracked

Instructions:

  1. Over medium heat sweat garlic and tomatoes in oil.
  2. Once garlic becomes fragrant add squash, haricot vert and sauté until tender but still crunchy.
  3. Stir in olives, peppers and warm throughout.
  4. Remove from heat and season with Salt and Pepper.
  5. Divide vegetables among two bowls and garnish with Fennel & Mint Persillade and Snipped Chives.

 

Fennel & Mint Persillade – Yield 1 Cup

Ingredients:

  • ¼ bunch Parsley, Chopped
  • ½ oz Mint Leaves, Chopped
  • ¼ each Fennel Bulb, Chopped
  •  1 each Lemon, Zested & Juiced
  • ½ each Orange, Zested & Juiced
  • ½ oz Peeled Garlic, Chopped
  • ¼ tsp Crushed Red Pepper
  • ¼ tsp Fennel Seed
  • ¼ cup Cane Vinegar
  • ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • To Taste Kosher Salt
  • To Taste Black Pepper, Fresh Cracked

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients and whisk together until well mixed.

** if desired this can be pureed in a blender or food processor **

Broussard's

"In a vibrant city that joyously celebrates fine dining as an art form, ​Broussard's has been a favorite fixture in New Orleans for nearly 100 years.  Dishes created with an exotic blend of Creole and French influences have made New Orleans a favorite destination for lovers of inspired cuisine the world over.  Situated in the heart of New Orleans’ Vieux Carre, or French Quarter, Broussard's combines a mix of classic food, tradition and old architecture to achieve an experience that you'll never forget." - broussards.com

  • Address:
    • 819 Rue Conti
    • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • Phone Number:
  • Menus:
  • Hours:
    • Dinner
      • Monday - Sunday: 5:30pm - 10:00pm
    •  Brunch
      • Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am - 3:00pm
    • Empire Bar Happy Hour
      • Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am - 3:00pm
    • Empire Bar Hours
      • Monday - Friday: 3:00pm - 10:00pm
      • Saturday - Sunday: 10:00am - 10:00pm

Click here for more information about Broussards.

