Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards on WGNO

The Country Music Association has announced Carrie Underwood will host “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” with special guest hosts and Country Music Hall of Fame members Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The three will spend the evening celebrating legendary women in Country Music.

Country Music’s Biggest Night will broadcast live on ABC, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Combined, the three hosts hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 of which are for Female Vocalist of the Year.

In addition, the three superstars hold a combined 14 nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category, with Parton receiving the award in 1978 and McEntire winning in 1986.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Final nominees for “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 28, live during ABC’s “Good Morning America” from their Times Square studio in New York and via livestream following the broadcast.

Underwood is a true multiformat, multimedia superstar. She has won seven CMA Awards, has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. 1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote. Underwood has co-hosted the CMA Awards since 2008, creating an unforgettable legacy, from celebrating the 50th anniversary of the CMA Awards in 2016 to countless other highlights across the legendary broadcast’s history.