TV viewers & Artist Terrance Osborne remember Nancy Parker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Fox 8 Journalist Nancy Parker touched the lives of so many of us living in New Orleans. TV viewers are building a memorial outside of the Fox 8 studios with flowers, balloons, notes, and stuffed animals to honor the beloved newswoman.

Artist Terrance Osborne knew Parker for many years and she interviewed him several times over the years.

"When she interviewed me she was always sweet and pleasant. She was very approachable and never rigid. I always felt like she cared," Osborne said.

Osborne went on to say that Nancy Parker will be remembered for her love of people, her love of New Orleans, and her love for her family.

Nancy Parker leaves behind three children and her husband Glynn Boyd. Boyd is a Public Information Officer for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, and formerly he was a reporter at WGNO.

On his Facebook page, her husband wrote: "My heart is shattered. The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone." He also asks for privacy at this time.