Paying it Forward: Prolific Cuts Barbershop Transforms Homeless Individuals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Positivity is a beautiful thing and it deserves attention. Pastor Ford of House of Faith Ministries, runs a non denominational church on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans. Every Monday at 10:00 am, herself, along with a team provides, baths, food and prayers for the homeless. Part of her team includes a group of very talented barbers that travel from their shop in New Orleans East to give free haircuts to the homeless.

The barbers at Prolific Cuts Barbershop use their clippers to "do God's work." In doing so, they transform looks and lives.

Brandon Tucker aka "Trap da Barber" says, "it's always good to give. We like to change lives. A few months back, when we were driving past this location. One of my barber brothers saw that Pastor Ford was doing something good with the homeless, so we felt a need to contribute with haircuts. We feel like something small can have a major impact. Something small can have a major impact on somebody's life, whether it is a haircut, grooming, or shaving it up. Our object is giving back to effect the community as much as we can and be a part of everything we can be a part of to change lives."

Shon Martin aka "Shoney Mack da Barber" says, "as a kid growing up, my pops always taught me about my appearance. Appearance is very important and so I figure we should start there. Attack the community! When people feel better, and look better, they do better. New Orleans is a great city with a lot of culture. However, a lot of things need to be worked on."

Jeremy Graham aka "Teddy da Barber" says, "when homeless individuals look at their self in the mirror after they get a cut, it brightens up their day. That puts a smile on my face. Things I notice are a change in facial expression, they start to talk more. They have more self esteem."

To get a great cut by some truly gifted humanitarians, Prolific Cuts Barbershop is located at 8009 Downman Road Suite C. New Orleans, LA 70126.