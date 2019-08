ST. BERNARD PARISH- Popular Louisiana charter-fisherman Theophile Bourgeois was killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

Martha Spencer told WGNO today, “Theophile Bourgeois passed today. His sea plane crashed coming home from Chandeleur Islands, weather… two still missing.”

Theophile was a bit of a living legend as a popular fisherman, fish guide and all around sportsman.

He appeared weekly on Don Dubuc’s radio show, and often chartered his sea plane and boat to the islands.