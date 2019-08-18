Lions Club of District 8-S offers free eye exams for children and adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE- Saturday was annual Lions Awareness Day. Several local Lions Clubs of District 8-S hosted a free vision screening for children and adults at Lakeside Shopping Center. Free retina screenings, glaucoma screenings, and similar vision checks were offered with the help of the dedicated members and doctors from Children`s Hospital and LSU Health Sciences Center who all helped and volunteered their time.

"We know that back-to-school is not just about buying the books and buying the clothes, but to make sure that child can see the teacher, make sure they can see the books, make sure they can hear the teacher. Without being able to see, they have difficulty learning," club members say.

Hundreds of children came out to the mall to get the eye screenings.