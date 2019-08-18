Hurricane Camille 50th Anniversary Memorial held in Waveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND- Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille making landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, devastating the coastline and the Pine Belt. To honor those who lost their lives during the devastating storm, an anniversary event was held at the Veterans Memorial in Waveland where Camille made landfall. The mayor of Waveland, Mike Smith spoke at the ceremony as well as survivors who spoke about the storm 50 years ago. A ceremonial wreath was also tossed in the water. Organizers say it is always important to never forget the past, but also be prepared for what can happen in the future.

"It may be a sad memorial, but it's more to honor the past and look for the future and kindof learn how to prepare for the next one," Jeanne says.

To honor those who lost their lives and to remember the impact of Hurricane Camille, Gov. Bryant has declared this past week `Hurricane Camille 50th Anniversary Week.`