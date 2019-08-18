Gone too soon… remembering Franklin Augustus – The Drug Fighter

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Franklin Augustus, known to many as The Drug Fighter, was killed in a plane crash on Friday afternoon.

Augustus and FOX 8 journalist Nancy Parker were the only people on board the plane. They were both killed in the crash.

From NOTMC Regarding the Life and Legacy of Franklin Augustus: “We are extremely saddened to learn about the passing of trailblazing pilot Franklin Augustus. Franklin dedicated his life to his craft and truly left a profound mark on our community. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers extend to his family. We are all better for Nancy and Franklin. They both will be deeply missed by all.”

WGNO General Manager John Cruse also offered his condolences after the tragic plane crash.

“WGNO offers its deepest condolences to the family of Nancy Parker and to our friends at WVUE,” Cruse said. “New Orleans lost a wonderful person and a tremendous broadcast professional. We also offer our condolences to the family of Franklin Augustus.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also issued a statement:

“Franklin Augustus fell in love with flying after listening to a Delta Airlines pilot as a high school senior. This native son of a longshoreman became an accomplished pilot, but he never forgot the magic he felt as a youth about flying. He spent countless hours introducing flying to area youth through the Young Eagles program and Civil Air Patrol. He spent time working with our young people, even dressing as a costumed superhero of his own creation: ‘The Drug Fighter,’ to deliver a message of hope, and to help combat substance abuse.”

“Both victims lost in this tragic incident were beloved, one-of-a-kind individuals. Our hearts and our love go out to their families and all who knew them. May Nancy and Franklin both rest in God’s perfect peace.”

#FranklinAugustus,69, was an extraordinary aviator and instructor who sponsored annual airshows performing dramatic stunts that awed spectators! He was a New Orleans icon that embodied grace, class, & diligence. He too, will truly be missed. #NancyParker https://t.co/e6Qki1XiOg pic.twitter.com/fkyjQ8r7BX — Eugene Green (@voteeugenegreen) August 17, 2019

The pilot of the plane was an amazing individual, too. The first black aerobatic pilot in the world, and the president of the Lake Charles chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen. https://t.co/enSAaY1gsL — EP (@RevRevvinEv) August 17, 2019

Nancy Parker, an author, breast cancer advocate, dedicated community leader, & award-winning journalist @FOX8NOLA, was killed in a plane crashed along side famed pilot & flight instructor Franklin J.P. Augustus https://t.co/AM5w7jI5YK pic.twitter.com/ktRPgDyy8g — Cedric Richmond (@CedricRichmond) August 17, 2019

LATEST:

Trailblazing stunt pilot Franklin Augustus was also killed in tragic New Orleans plane crash with Nancy Parker. Franklin long claimed to be the lone black licensed stunt pilot in the world, spent decades pushing for racial inclusion in the sky: https://t.co/Ha1O2sqr3l pic.twitter.com/h2UoNx9eXf — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) August 17, 2019