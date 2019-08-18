COVINGTON- It was a night of art, shopping, dining, live music, and of course all things white at the Covington White Linen Night for Public Art in downtown Covington over the weekend. Hundreds of people selected their best white linen clothing to celebrate in Covington Saturday night. It featured live music and entertainment, fine art by local artists, after hours shopping, and signature white linen night cocktails to enjoy. More than 40 local businesses donated their proceeds from the evening to the Covington Public Art Fund.
Covington White Linen Night for Public Art draws in hundreds of people
