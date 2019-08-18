Alice Moseley Folk Art and Fun Festival held in Bay St. Louis

Posted 2:09 PM, August 18, 2019, by

BAY ST. LOUIS- The Alice Moseley Folk Art and Fun Festival was held in Bay St. Louis over the weekend where dozens had a blast in the beach town.  The festival honored Alice Moseley who is a nationally acclaimed folk artist.   It was free to the public and featured beautiful local art and exhibitions, a kids art and fun zone, and delicious food and refreshments.   Musical guests included Amanda Shaw, Bay Ratz, and Monsters at Large.  The festival was held at the Historic Train Depot.

