Alice Moseley Folk Art and Fun Festival held in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS- The Alice Moseley Folk Art and Fun Festival was held in Bay St. Louis over the weekend where dozens had a blast in the beach town. The festival honored Alice Moseley who is a nationally acclaimed folk artist. It was free to the public and featured beautiful local art and exhibitions, a kids art and fun zone, and delicious food and refreshments. Musical guests included Amanda Shaw, Bay Ratz, and Monsters at Large. The festival was held at the Historic Train Depot.