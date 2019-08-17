US Open 2019: Naoni Osaka Frets Over Knee Injury

Posted 2:21 PM, August 17, 2019, by

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 08: Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a shot against Iga Swiatek of Poland during a third round match on Day 6 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

(CNN) –With the US Open just days away, Naomi Osaka is fretting over a knee injury after she was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

Osaka, who is the first player from Japan to win a major and climb to the No. 1 ranking, quit in the third set of her quarterfinal match against American Sofia Kenin.

“It’ sucks, especially since I didn’t want to get injured this close to the Open,” US Open champion Osaka told reporters. “And now I’m kind of worried a little bit.

“The injured part sucks but losing, it’s not that big of a deal. She was playing well.”

Kenin won the first set, before Osaka leveled, but early in the third the Japanese star was seen by the trainer for nearly 10 minutes.

READ: Naomi Osaka, an icon of the new Japan

With her knee heavily taped Osaka played one more game before retiring.

“My pain tolerance is really high, that’s usually why I play through things that apparently I shouldn’t,” added Osaka.

“I really don’t know what’s going on with my leg right now. I was asking the trainer if it was safe to play, because I really hate withdrawing.

“I went out there, I wanted to finish the set. But I felt this, like it wasn’t safe.”

In September 2018, Osaka won her first grand slam title, beating Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final that saw the American docked a game after calling the umpire a “thief.”

“Last year I won the US Open and this year I’m trying to play the US Open,” said Osaka, who secured a second grand slam title at the Australian Open in January.

“I don’t even really think about winning the tournament. I just want to have the chance to play it. now.

“If there is a 1% chance of me not playing it, that’s what’s concerning me.”

The US Open starts on September 2016.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.