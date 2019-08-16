× Woman helping others through brain cancer battles after fighting the disease herself

Lake Oswego, OR (KPTV) — A Lake Oswego woman is celebrating 22 years of brain cancer survival.

Megan Patton has fought it off four times, and is cancer free.

Now, she’s dedicated to finding a cure.

Every other year she and a group of ladies, called the ‘Barn Babes,’ throw a big fundraising party to lift the spirits of those people battling the disease now, and those who have lost their lives to it.

“After so long, you watch a family member go through something and my family said, ‘What can we do to help do something about this?’” Patton’s sister, Heidi Hammersley said. “We just really wanted to celebrate Megan and, at the time, she was having MRIs like once every year.”

Instead of an event, weighing heavy with sadness, Hammersley and several other women threw ‘The Barn Bash to End Brain Cancer,’ with the proceeds staying here in the northwest.

“It’s not going to a big organization headed somewhere else. It’s going here in the northwest, which is what is important,” Patton said.

Patton is also an advocate for people battling brain cancer.

“People will call me, ‘I just got diagnosed.’ And I’m able to say, ‘These are the questions you want to ask,’” Patton told FOX 12.

Through those conversations, Patton says she realizes that is the reason for her fight.

“Just a sense of peace…I have Christian faith. God says, ‘I put you on this planet. I know how long you’re here, and this is what you get to do,’” she said.

Barn Bash had so much interest, tickets are sold out for Saturday.