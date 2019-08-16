× Troopers investigate five vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12

MAndeville, La.– On Thursday August 15, 2019 at approximately 5:30 PM, Louisiana State Troopers responded to a five vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near LA 1088.

The crash has claimed the life of 44-year-old Byron Lee Sanford of Laurel, MS.

According to investigators, Sanford was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 eastbound on Interstate 12 in the left lane.

Traffic ahead of Sanford had slowed to a stop due to traffic congestion.

For reasons still under investigation, Sanford failed to observe the stopping vehicles ahead of him and crashed into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, causing a chain reaction five vehicle crash.

Sanford was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on-scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was properly restrained.

He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a contributing factor in this crash.