State Troopers seize more than five pounds of Meth during a routine traffic stop in Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN, LA – On August 15, State Troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, but quickly became suspicious of criminal activity.

Officers requested consent to search the vehicle, while it was stopped on I-10 near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Upon doing so, Troopers discovered more than five pounds of methamphetamine, inside the vehicle of 39-year-old Darell Ray Smith Jr.

As Troopers attempted to place Smith under arrest, he became actively resistant by pushing and kicking the Troopers.

Smith was able to re-enter his vehicle, and began to flee the traffic stop with a Trooper trapped in the driver side door jamb.

Smith then accelerated and began to drag the Trooper across the roadway.

The Trooper eventually broke free and landed on the roadway where he sustained minor injuries.

Smith ultimately escaped the traffic stop.

On August 16, the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, which is composed of Louisiana State Police Troopers, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, and Baton Rouge Police Officers, located Smith and placed him under arrest in Hammond.

He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, battery on a police officer (felony & misdemeanor), aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II Drugs, and improper lane usage.

This case is still under investigation and there may be further charges.