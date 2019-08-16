Pearl River man found guilty of molesting a child

COVINGTON, LA – A St. Tammany Parish jury found the suspect guilty of two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13.

On August 12, 68-year-old Claude Wayne Bennett, of Pearl River, will be sentenced.

He faces 25 to 99 years in prison for the charges.

During the trial, the ADA’s argued that Bennett manipulated the trust of the victim’s family members, and took advantage of the victim for his own sexual gratification.

The jury deliberated for 25 minutes before returning the verdict of guilty.

The case was investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.