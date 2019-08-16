× Man who posted interest about committing mass shooting banned from university

Click here for updates on this story

Norwalk, CT (WFSB) — A Norwalk man arrested after he posted online about his interest in committing a mass shooting has been banned from a local university.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation National Threat Operations Center received a tip that 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol was attempting to buy large capacity rifle magazines from out of state.

The Norwalk Police Department and FBI began a joint investigation.

It was determined that Wagshol was buying rifle parts online in an attempt to build his own rifle.

Police said he had also posted on Facebook showing his interested in committing a mass shooting.

A search warrant was issued for Wagshol’s house where guns and ammunition were found.

Officers seized .40 caliber handgun, .22 caliber rifle, and .300 Blackout rounds of ammunition. Body armor with a titanium plate, camouflage shirt, pants and belt, a ballistic helmet, tactical gloves, and camouflage bag and computers were also found.

The guns were registered to Wagshol’s father who lives in the home, however, the firearms were accessible to Wagshol.

Wagshol is a Central Connecticut State University student but has been temporarily suspended while police investigate the incident. He is banned from campus at this time.

CCSU President Zulma Toro sent a letter to the CCSU community saying Wagshol attended classes and live in a residence hall last semester.

“Norwalk police contacted the CCSU Police Department soon after Mr. Wagshol’s arrest, and we placed him on interim suspension pending further investigation. He is banned from campus at this time,” Toro said.

Toro said the CCSU Threat Assessment Team has been meeting to ensure every precaution is being taken to ensure the campus remains safe. She said they don’t anticipate any issues.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the FBI and fantastic teamwork that quickly brought this investigation from a tip to an arrest” said Chief Thomas Kulhawik. “I applaud the excellent work of our officers and the FBI agents that assisted and remind people, if they see something, say something.”

Wagshol was arrested on four counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.