FOX 8 journalist Nancy Parker killed in Friday’s plane crash

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A tragic day in the Crescent City, as we mourn the loss of FOX 8 journalist Nancy Parker.

“Nancy was absolutely a joy to work with each and every day”, said FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram.

Ingram continued, “Nancy was a part of the FOX 8 family for the last 23 years. she put her heart and soul into her work, covering thousands of stories and touching countless lives. She will be sorely missed, and her absence creates a void that cannot be filled.”

Colleagues and friends of Nancy said she made a difference in the lives of those she reported on.

“Today we lost a wonderful journalist and remarkable friend, the New Orleans television community lost a true treasure, but beyond that, her family lost a wife, a mother and daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Nancy and the pilot were the only people on board the plane. They were both killed in the crash.

Parker was 53 and is survived by her husband and three children.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“Sheriff Lopinto and the men and women of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office mourn the passing of Nancy Parker, wife of Public Information Officer Glen Boyd. Nancy was known to all in the Greater New Orleans area as a trusted voice, and she will be missed. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Parker and Boyd families, Nancy’s co-workers at WVUE, and everyone in the local media and public whose lives she touched.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also issued a statement:

“For more than two decades, Nancy Parker sat opposite John Snell as the FOX 8 co-anchor and gave us the news of the day. She told it to us straight, but with a combination of professionalism, intelligence, warmth and grace we may never experience again. New Orleans did not just lose a five-time Emmy-winning journalist, or a familiar, comforting face on our TV screens. We lost a loving mother of three, a beautiful human being, and an invaluable member of our community.”

“Franklin Augustus fell in love with flying after listening to a Delta Airlines pilot as a high school senior. This native son of a longshoreman became an accomplished pilot, but he never forgot the magic he felt as a youth about flying. He spent countless hours introducing flying to area youth through the Young Eagles program and Civil Air Patrol. He spent time working with our young people, even dressing as a costumed superhero of his own creation: ‘The Drug Fighter,’ to deliver a message of hope, and to help combat substance abuse.”

“Both victims lost in this tragic incident were beloved, one-of-a-kind individuals. Our hearts and our love go out to their families and all who knew them. May Nancy and Franklin both rest in God’s perfect peace.”