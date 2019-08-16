Fatal plane crash in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – An official with the New Orleans Lakefront Airport confirmed two fatalities as a result of the plane crash.

The crash happened around 3:05 P.M. in the 7300 block of Jourdan Road.

NOFD, NOEMS, and NOPD are all on the scene and securing the crash site.

Lakefront Airport officials say the plane was headed in their direction, and was preparing for a landing.

WIlma Heaton, of the Lakefront Management Authority, says there were two individuals on board, and there are no survivors.

According to Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of homeland Security, a small aircraft crashed, and there was a post-crash fire.

He says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on their way from Baton Rouge, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending someone from Denver, who will be on scene in the morning.

They will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.