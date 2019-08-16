× Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Orleans East and Venetian Isles

NEW ORLEANS– The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited area along Chef Menteur Highway in Eastern New Orleans, beginning at the intersection of Industrial Parkway and Chef Menteur Highway, through and including Venetian Isles.

Water pressure in the affected area dropped below 20 psi due to a vehicle striking a fire hydrant in the 16900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Crews are working now to make repairs and restore pressure. Details will be provided as information becomes available.

Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice.

Residents in the affected area that are immunocompromised are advised not to wash hands, or shower or bathe.