‘An Evening of Rosé’ Summer Wine Dinner at Galatoire’s on August 29

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s Restaurant has announced the menu for their final Summer Wine Dinner, “An Evening of Rosé.”

The dinner will be on Thursday, August 29, and will feature the wines of several vineyards, handpicked by Sommelier René Sudduth, alongside the culinary creations of Executive Chef Phillip Lopez.

Chilled, crisp selections in varying shades of blush are sure to end the summer series on a high note for any rosé lover.

The dinner will begin at 7 P.M. in the restaurant’s private dining room.

The menu for the evening includes:

Tickets for “An Evening of Rosé” are $125 and can be purchased here.