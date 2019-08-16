2 suspicious packages in downtown New York were not explosive, the NYPD said. Now, a 3rd has been found

A third suspicious device has been found Friday morning in downtown New York, according to multiple law enforcement sources, shortly after police said two other suspicious packages were not explosive.

The third device was found near a garbage can in the vicinity of West 16th Street and 7th Avenue, the sources said. It appeared to be similar to the first two.

Minutes earlier, bomb squad officers with the New York Police Department’s counterterrorism division said two suspicious packages found at the Fulton Street subway complex were not explosive.

The first two items were rice cookers, according to two law enforcement sources. They do not appear to be modified in any way, one of the sources said. Authorities are looking into whether the items were left behind.

Both rice cookers were completely empty, the other source said.

One package was found at Fulton and William streets, and the other was found on the nearby subway platform that serves the 2 and 3 trains, another law enforcement official said.

Subway trains are bypassing the area for now.

A New York Police Department emergency services unit also responded around 7:15 a.m. ET to the scene, the official said. Three New York Fire Department units were sent to the Fulton Street subway complex, as well, a department spokesperson said.