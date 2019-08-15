Two suspects arrested after multi-state, high-speed chase

BOGALUSA, LA – Detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed chase after attempting to arrest two suspects responsible for stealing a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The chase ended with the arrest of 43-year-old Allen Lyman Bell, of Mississippi, and 41-year-old Natalie Nicole Jordan, of Pearl River.

On August 12, Washington Parish detectives and detectives from Pike County, Mississippi, traveled to Bell’s residence to talk with him regarding the motorcycle and pickup truck stolen from the Rio community, south of Bogalusa.

As officers approached Bell’s house, Bell fled in his vehicle and Jordan fled on foot into nearby woods.

A Washington Parish Detective ran after Jordan, and quickly caught her.

Meanwhile, Bell led Pike County officers on a chase which entered Washington Parish, at which point Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and patrol deputies entered the pursuit.

Driving a Honda Civic, Bell led officers on an extended chase at 80-90 miles per hour on Old Lake Road, R.J. Riley Road, Crystal Springs Road, Highway 440, Highway 450 and finally Highway 10.

At the intersection of Highway 450 and Highway 10, Bell drove into a ditch, then continued on Highway 10.

Bell then rammed a Washington Parish Detective Lieutenant’s pursuit vehicle, before running off the roadway again and into another ditch, at which point his vehicle overturned.

Bell was cleared by ambulance staff and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of vehicle theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jordan, returned voluntarily to Washington Parish where she was questioned, arrested and placed in the Washington Parish Jail charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both Bell and Jordan were denied bond and must make mandatory court appearances.

The investigation into the criminal activities of Bell and Jordan continues and the arrest of at least one additional person is anticipated.

“Every rascal is not a thief, but every thief is a rascal. Those words of Aristotle were true when he wrote them and they are true today,” stated Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. “I am glad to see these two rascals in jail where they belong and I welcome the arrests of any other persons who were involved in their thievery. I appreciate the hard work of all of our officers as well as the officers from Pike County. We are so blessed to have good working relationships with our neighboring Mississippi law enforcement agencies. They are always willing to assist us just as we are always willing to assist them.”