Tipping point: LSU's Fulton named to preseason first team SEC by league coaches

He’s only played 10 games in his college career, but the SEC’s 14 head coaches have seen enough.

LSU and Rummel high school cornerback Kristian Fulton was named to the league’s first team, in the preseason voting released by the Southeastern Conference Thursday.

Joining Fulton on the first team were center Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Grant Delpit, and defensive end Rashard Lawrence. Fulton started 10 games, intercepting one pass, and defending 10 others. He is rated as the number 3 defensive back in college football by USA Today.

LSU guard Damien Lewis was selected for the second team. LSU had five picked for the third team, including Destrehan high’s Justin Jefferson, and John Ehret’s Michael Divinity.

A linebacker, Divinity was second on the LSU team last season with 10.5 tackles for loss. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown and had an interception. Jefferson, a wide receiver, led LSU in receptions (54), yards (875), yards per catch (16.2), and touchdowns (6).

Also Thursday, College football reporter Bruce Feldman reported that former Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson will perform the same duties at LSU. The school has yet to publicly confirm the hiring.