Three suspects identified in Washington Parish robbery, one killed in separate robbery

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA – Two suspects were arrested for the June robbery, but the third suspect was shot and killed while attempting to commit another robbery.

Sheriff’s Office detectives worked around the clock to solve a June armed robbery, which occurred at a business on Highway 38 in Mt. Hermon.

At closing time, armed and masked men came out of hiding from outside the business.

Officers say the suspects apprehended an employee who was in the parking lot, forcing the employee back into the business at gun point.

Employees were forced to open the safe, allowing the robbers to take all the cash inside as well as other merchandise from inside the store.

The robbers then fled in an unknown direction in their waiting vehicle.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies initially responded to the scene, then turned the matter over to the detective division which was able to view video footage from another area business and obtain a vehicle description and direction of travel.

With that bit of evidence, detectives eventually identified the three suspects.

During the investigation, one of the suspects committed a residential burglary in Tangipahoa Parish, but was interrupted by the homeowner who shot and killed the burglar.

The other two suspects, 24-year-old Ranell Houma Brumfield, of Kentwood, and 24-year-old Lat’eisha Smith, of Osyka, Mississippi, were discovered to already be in custody, for other charges.

The suspects will both be brought back to Washington Parish to face armed robbery charges.

“Dangerous persons,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. “These robbers are dangerous persons who have earned the privilege of spending many, many years behind bars. Their heinous actions traumatized the innocent business employees who looked down the barrel of a gun, not knowing what their fate would be. Thankfully, no employee was physically harmed. I am so grateful for the hard work of our detective division and the excellent cooperation they received from the Sheriff’s Offices in Tangipahoa Parish and Pike County.”