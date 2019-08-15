The suspect in the Philadelphia standoff has been identified as Maurice Hill

A man who police say shot at officers during a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours in Philadelphia has been identified as Maurice Hill, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told CNN.

Police officers trying to serve a narcotics warrant entered a row house in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. As they moved toward the kitchen area, a man fired multiple rounds, forcing some officers to escape through the window, authorities said.

The man then barricaded himself in the home and fired multiple shots at officers, police said. Six officers were wounded in the ordeal.

The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight.

Ross credited local attorney Shaka Johnson with helping authorities bring the standoff to an end.

Johnson told CNN affiliate KYW that he is Hill’s former attorney. He said the suspect called him Wednesday evening while he was watching the drama unfold on television.

The suspect said he needed help, Johnson said.

“He did not want this to end violently,” Johnson told the station, adding, “I told him you got to surrender now, you know, in short you have to surrender.”