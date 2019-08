× Radio morning show host CJ Morgan passes away

NEW ORLEANS – CJ Morgan, one of the most popular radio morning show hosts in New Orleans, passed away last night in Memphis.

CJ, along with co-host Monica Pierre, ran the Number 1 rated morning show in our city on Q-93 for 15 years.

He also spent time on WBOK and KMEZ.

CJ died after a lengthy illness, and a GoFundMe account has been set up to handle his burial expenses.

Click here to donate.