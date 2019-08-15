Plane crashes with Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife, and child on board – sources say they are OK

ELIZABETHTON, TN – Elizabethton Fire Department is on the scene of a plane crash, that was carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and their child.
Airport Manager Dan Cogan said that the private plane ran off the end of the runway at Elizabethton Airport, and caught fire.
Sources say the family was transported to a hospital to be checked out.
According to the Elizabethton Fire Department, the family is doing OK.
There were also two pilots on board, both suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.