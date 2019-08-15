NOPD: Man pulls 2 butter knives during attempted armed robbery on Bourbon St.

NEW ORLEANS – A 59-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery after he pulled two butter knives on a pair of men on Bourbon Street.

Emile Ewell approached the two men in the 200 block of Bourbon Street around 7 p.m. on August 14, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Ewell asked the men for $1, and when they told him they didn’t have it, he asked for 50 cents.

The men again refused, at which point Ewell pulled two butter knives from his pocket.

The men then wrestled Ewell to the ground and summoned a nearby probation and parole officer, who called the NOPD.

