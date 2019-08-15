NOPD looking for man who stole cash, kiss from French Quarter business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole cash and a kiss from a French Quarter business.

The robber entered a business in the 1000 block of Royal Street around 3 a.m. on August 15 and pulled out a knife, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man demanded money from the cash register.

After an employee handed over the cash, the knife-wielding man also demanded a kiss before he fled, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject, is asked to contact Detective Miles Guirreri at or any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.

29.960390 -90.062363