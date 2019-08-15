New Orleans shoots for the moon and America makes history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When the big guy from NASA comes in for a Louisiana landing, you know the rocket resting right behind him is a big deal.

It's now nearly 90 percent ready to blast off to the moon.

It's like a skyscraper sleeping on its side.

Twenty stories tall.

It's a rocket rocket being build by NASA in New Orleans at the Michoud Assembly Facility.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says this rocket is on a mission to go farther and faster than ever.

Boeing engineer Jason Grow says it will blast faster than any rocket in the history of the world.

It's powered by four engines.

These engines have more get up and go than sixty 737 jets.

What the Louisiana rocket factory is building needs no astronauts.

It's an unmanned mission.

This rocket is controlled by computers.

It's a 25 day trip to the Moon.

Liftoff is scheduled for late for next year.

NASA engineer Lisa Bates believes this rocket will travel as a celebration for all America.

To the moon.

And into history.

America, again.