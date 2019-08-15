× Man accused of spying on women in restroom, dressing room

Manchester, NH (WMUR ) — A Manchester man is facing two counts of violation of privacy after he was accused of recording women in the bathroom at the Mall of New Hampshire and inside a dressing room of another store.

Travis Demers, 21, of Manchester, is charged with misdemeanor violation of privacy.

In late July, a woman reported seeing a man reaching under a bathroom stall with a cellphone. He ran away, but police said surveillance video showed he had been in the bathroom for more than an hour. Police said they were also able to identify Demers in the video.

A few days later, police received a report of a man taking pictures in the women’s dressing room at Savers on South Maple Street. Last week, police arrested Demers after he was allegedly found again in the women’s room at the Mall of New Hampshire.

“Police want others that may have been at the Mall of New Hampshire back at the end of July, as well as Aug. 9, to give them a call if they think they may have gone into the stalls at the time that they believe that that man was in there,” said Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel. “There could be more than just one or two victims.”

Police said Demers was spotted in the mall from 1-2:30 p.m. on July 27 and before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Officials with the Mall of New Hampshire declined to comment.