Local receptionist gets a free $50,000 smile makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- 43 year old, Luciana Lane is a career-driven woman. She's a receptionist, but feared showing off her smile because she wasn't confident in her smile, but now that has all changed.

Luciana was chosen out of 200 applicants for the "Share a Smile" program, in which she received a free $50,000 smile makeover at Oral Surgery Services in Metairie.

She was missing most of her teeth and the ones she did have were broken or decayed, but now with her smile surgery she can show off her smile and be proud of her beautiful new smile!

For more information about "Share A Smile," click HERE.