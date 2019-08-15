Jack Strain pleads not guilty to rape, sexual battery, incest charges

COVINGTON – Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pled not guilty to eight charges against him this morning.

A grand jury indicted Strain on two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery in June.

Strain is accused of raping one victim between June 1979 and July 1980, and another victim between January 1975 and September 1978, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Between April 1996 and July 2002, Strain is also accused of committing aggravated incest and indecent behavior with a third victim.

Strain is also accused of committing aggravated incest and sexual battery on a fourth victim in June of 2004.

For the charges of aggravated rape, Strain faces a sentence of life in prison. The aggravated incest charges carry a sentence of between five and 20 years, while the indecent behavior with a juvenile charges carry a sentence of up to seven years, and the sexual battery charges come with a sentence of up to 10 years.