Former St Tammany sheriff Strain pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Posted 10:44 AM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, August 15, 2019

COVINGTON — Former St. Tammany Parish sheriff Jack Strain pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to a list of sex crimes.

Some of the accusations date back to the late 1970s. Others are alleged to have happened as recently as 2004.

Strain had no comment for reporters as he left the courthouse.  He was arrested in June and posted a $400,000 bond.

According to prosecutors, Strain raped one of his victims multiple times over a two year period from 1979 to 1980.  Prosecutors also accuse Strain of raping a second victim from 1978 to 1981.

Prosecutors say the victims in both cases were 12 years old at some point during the time in which the crimes are alleged to have occurred.

Strain also faces charges of indecent exposure, incest, and sexual battery.  Some of those allegations also go back to the 1970s, but others are alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2004 while Strain was sheriff.

Strain’s next court appearance is set for Thursday, September 20, at 9 a.m.

