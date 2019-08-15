× COOLinary at the Rib Room

Coolinary New Orleans

“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history, fabric and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe menus. Enjoy 2-course lunches for $20 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches for $39 or less. Be a part of COOLinary Restaurant Month’s 15th anniversary celebrations!” – coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2019

List of the 122 participating restaurants

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.

Mussel Bourride

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Fresh Mussels

4oz. Saffron steeped White Wine (recipe below)

2oz. Heavy Cream

2 Tbl Scallions

1 ½ tsp Chopped Garlic

½ Cup Diced Creole Tomatoes

Kosher Salt

Ground White Pepper

3 ea. Large Basil Leaves Chiffonade

2 tsp Saffron Aioli (recipe below)

Instructions:

In a medium size sauté pan, place the mussels, Saffron steeped white wine, heavy cream, scallions, garlic, Diced Tomato, kosher salt and white pepper. Place the pan on a high fire covered. If you have another of the same size sauté pan, you can use that to cover the pan of mussels. Let the liquid come to a boil while covered and mussels steam for 4 to 5 minutes covered. Check to see if the mussels popped open. If So, Uncover the mussels and let the liquid reduce for two minutes then whisk in 2 teaspoons of Saffron Aioli and toss with the fresh chiffonade basil.

Serve hot immediately in a bowl and garnish with cheesy toast and French bread croutons……

Bon Appetite!!!

Saffron Steeped White Wine:

Ingredients:

6 Cups Dry White Wine

1Tsp Chopped Saffron Threads

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a 4 quart sauce pot and bring to a boil. Turn the whine down to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Saffron Aioli:



Ingredients:

1 Cup of prepared Mayonnaise

¼ Cup of Saffron steeped White Wine

1 tsp Fresh Lemon Juice

Kosher Salt and White Pepper to Taste

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients together In a stainless steel mixing bowl until completely combined.

Rib Room

“Where tradition meets relevance… Located on the most fashionable corner of the French Quarter in New Orleans, St. Louis at Royal Street, Rib Room has been the haunt of literary greats and the politically infamous for over 50 years. Experience this delicious and decadent local favorite for yourself.” – ribroomneworleans.com

Click here for more information about the Rib Room.