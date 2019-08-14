Seattle Sounders: Ciara and Macklemore bring new vibe to MLS team

CNN

Grammy award winning singer Ciara and rap star Macklemore of “Thrift Shop” fame have joined Seattle Sounders’ new ownership group.

Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson, the 2014 Super Bowl winning quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, is also part of the group.

Eleven families with “direct ties” to Seattle are now involved in the contingent that already included majority owners businessman Adrian Hanauer and comedian Drew Carey.

“It’s an honour to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports,” said Ciara, who entered mainstream prominence with her platinum-selling debut album “Goodies” in 2004.

Seattle native Macklemore was equally excited.

“Man, to be part of this organization, it’s pretty surreal,” he said. “I’m very honored. This team is building an incredible legacy and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Wilson, who is still playing a prominent role for the Seahawks after seven seasons in the National Football League, was clear in his rational in joining the group.

“We want to bring the best soccer players in the world to Seattle,” he said.

The new ownership group steps into the vacancy left by the departing Joe Roth, the film director and producer, who served as the majority owner of the club from 2007 to 2015.

Under Roth, the Sounders lifted the MLS Cup on four occasions — in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014 — and signed the former US Men’s captain Clint Dempsey in 2013 following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sounders currently find themselves in second place on the Western Conference table but trail the Carlos Vela led Los Angeles FC by 16 points.

