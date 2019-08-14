Police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six Philadelphia officers

Photo Gallery
Gripp said in the post the injuries were non-life threatening. He also said other officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries.
Just around 6:30 p.m. ET more gunfire could be heard at the scene.
“Suspect is still firing. … Continue to avoid area,” Gripp said in a tweet.
Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.
Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.
The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.
Gripp, a spokesman for the department’s public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”
Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.
“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university said on Twitter.
