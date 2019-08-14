NOPD arrests man accused of punching Andy Dick

Posted 9:00 AM, August 14, 2019

David Hale

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man accused of punching comedian Andy Dick after a recent performance.

Forty-six-year-old David Hale has been arrested and charged with second degree battery and simple battery.

A Crimestoppers tip led to Hale’s arrest, according to the NOPD.

Hale is accused of assaulting Dick outside a Toulouse Street nightclub just before 2:30 a.m. on August 10.

Video of the incident shows Hale walk up to Dick, who had just finished a performance at One Eyed Jacks, and punch him once in the side of the head.

Dick can be seen bouncing off of a wall and flopping to the ground, where he remains.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

