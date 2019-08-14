× NFL responds to Plaintiff’s requests in “No Call” lawsuit, will not be held in contempt of court

NEW ORLEANS– According to the Plaintiff’s attorney in the Saints “No Call” lawsuit, the NFL has complied with requests.

The NFL would have been held in contempt of court if they would not have responded by 8:30 a.m.

In a press release that was sent to WGNO this morning, Attorney Antonio Lemon said the following: