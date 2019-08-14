NFL responds to Plaintiff’s requests in “No Call” lawsuit, will not be held in contempt of court
NEW ORLEANS– According to the Plaintiff’s attorney in the Saints “No Call” lawsuit, the NFL has complied with requests.
The NFL would have been held in contempt of court if they would not have responded by 8:30 a.m.
In a press release that was sent to WGNO this morning, Attorney Antonio Lemon said the following:
“At 9:25 PM yesterday, 8/13/19, the NFL defendants: The National Football League; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; and NFL Properties LLC gave formal responses to Plaintiffs’ Interrogatories, Requests for Production of Documents, and Requests for Admissions of Fact in the NOLA “No Call” lawsuit. The NFL Defendants are seeking to have the Plaintiffs agree that certain records and information shall remain confidential and subject to a Protective Order yet to be agreed upon by all parties. It will take the Plaintiffs several hours at a minimum to review and analyze the NFL defendants’ discovery responses and determine how Plaintiffs will address these discovery responses and the NFL defendants’ request for confidentiality of certain records and information which they claim to be sensitive in nature to be withheld from public viewing and which the NFL defendants are presently withholding from Plaintiffs. In the interim, Plaintiffs’ Motion for Contempt with Supporting Memorandum supplied to you yesterday evening shall not be filed with the Trial Court this morning. Thank you for your patience as Plaintiffs begin this review process.”