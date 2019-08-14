Model business targeted by burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a burglar who targeted a restaurant that's also a good neighbor in the community. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD the crime happened at a business in the 1900 block of North Claiborne at about 3:30 in the morning on August 12. The business' security cameras recorded what happened.

The video shows a masked burglar making his way through the Tasty Treat Restaurant. He pauses by the business' computer and begins to carefully remove it. But seconds later, the burglar changes his tune and begins ripping the computer from its connections. Moments later, the man is seen leaving the business with a cash box or safe as well as the computer.

Tasty Treat is a model businesses in the city. It also participates in events that benefit the community like Black Restaurant Week and Minority Mental Health Month.

If you have information that could help New Orleans police identify or arrest the burglar, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.