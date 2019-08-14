Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Cookies!

Craving cookies? Good news, there several brands of cookies that are legitimately good – well, at least better – for us. Find out which ones to try, and which to steer clear of, in this week’s Get the Skinny with Molly!
LOVE IT!
Flavors include: White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip
Per cookie (1.5 oz): 150 calories – 19 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar – 10 grams protein
Ingredients: Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate (rBST/rBGH-free), Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Chicory Root Fiber, Organic Sesame Protein Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Antioxidant Blend (Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract, Vitamin C), Stevia Extract.
LIKE IT!
Still just sugar + white flour, but at least they’re small and thin, which translates to better nutrition stats per cookie
Ginger Thins by Jules Destrooper
Per Cookie: 16 calories – 3 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 1.5 grams sugar
Ingredients include white flour, butter, ginger, sugar, cinnamon…
Per Cookie: 25 calories – 4 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 2 grams sugar
Ingredients include white flouri, sugar, oil
Chocolate Crisps by 34 Degrees
Per Crisp: 10 calories – 2 grams carbs – 0 fiber – less than 1 gram sugar
Ingredients include white flour, sugar, chocolate, brown sugar, coconut oil…
HATE IT!
Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cookie (vegan)
Flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Macadamia, Double Chocolate + more
Per cookie (2 oz): 360 cals – 3 grams sat fat – 48 grams carb – 8 grams fiber – 28 grams sugar – 16 grams protein
Ingredients (Chocolate Chip): White flour, cane sugar, palm margarine, chocolate chips, protein blend (pea, brown rice, wheat gluten), oat fiber, chicory root fiber, molasses, vanilla
Fiber One Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- White flour, chocolate chips, shortening, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, molasses
- Per cookie: 120 calories – 22 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 10 grams sugar
- More than 2x more calories per cookie than Chips Ahoy Cookies
- Uses isolated fibers like corn fiber, sugarcane fiber and chicory root extract to boost fiber without adding full-body health benefits of naturally-occurring fiber-rich foods
Voortmans & Murray’s Sugar Free Cookies
- White flour, oil, sugar-free chocolate chips, sugar alcohols maltitol and/or sorbitol, artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium and/or sucralose...
- Carbs per cookie, ounce-for-ounce, similar to regular old cookies
Reduced Fat Nilla Wafers
- Figs, high fructose corn syrup, whole grain wheat flour, white flour, corn syrup, sugar, oil...
- Per serving: 120 calories – 24 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 11 grams sugar
- Ounce-for-ounce, nutrition facts similar to regular vanilla wafers
Snackwell’s
- White flour, sugar, oil, invert sugar, brown sugar, molasses..
- Per cookie: 50 calories – 9.5 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 4 grams sugar
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.