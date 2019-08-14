Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Cookies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craving cookies? Good news, there several brands of cookies that are legitimately good – well, at least better – for us. Find out which ones to try, and which to steer clear of, in this week’s Get the Skinny with Molly!

LOVE IT!

OatMega Perfect Cookie - GF

Flavors include: White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip

Per cookie (1.5 oz): 150 calories – 19 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients: Grass-Fed Whey Protein Concentrate (rBST/rBGH-free), Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Chicory Root Fiber, Organic Sesame Protein Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Antioxidant Blend (Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract, Vitamin C), Stevia Extract.

LIKE IT!

Still just sugar + white flour, but at least they’re small and thin, which translates to better nutrition stats per cookie

Ginger Thins by Jules Destrooper

Per Cookie: 16 calories – 3 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 1.5 grams sugar

Ingredients include white flour, butter, ginger, sugar, cinnamon…

Anna’s Swedish Almond Thins

Per Cookie: 25 calories – 4 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 2 grams sugar

Ingredients include white flouri, sugar, oil

Chocolate Crisps by 34 Degrees

Per Crisp: 10 calories – 2 grams carbs – 0 fiber – less than 1 gram sugar

Ingredients include white flour, sugar, chocolate, brown sugar, coconut oil…

HATE IT!

Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cookie (vegan)

Flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Macadamia, Double Chocolate + more

Per cookie (2 oz): 360 cals – 3 grams sat fat – 48 grams carb – 8 grams fiber – 28 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Ingredients (Chocolate Chip): White flour, cane sugar, palm margarine, chocolate chips, protein blend (pea, brown rice, wheat gluten), oat fiber, chicory root fiber, molasses, vanilla

Fiber One Chocolate Chunk Cookies

White flour, chocolate chips, shortening, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, molasses

Per cookie: 120 calories – 22 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 10 grams sugar

More than 2x more calories per cookie than Chips Ahoy Cookies

Uses isolated fibers like corn fiber, sugarcane fiber and chicory root extract to boost fiber without adding full-body health benefits of naturally-occurring fiber-rich foods

Voortmans & Murray’s Sugar Free Cookies

White flour, oil, sugar-free chocolate chips, sugar alcohols maltitol and/or sorbitol, artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium and/or sucralose...

Carbs per cookie, ounce-for-ounce, similar to regular old cookies

Reduced Fat Nilla Wafers

Figs, high fructose corn syrup, whole grain wheat flour, white flour, corn syrup, sugar, oil...

Per serving: 120 calories – 24 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 11 grams sugar

Ounce-for-ounce, nutrition facts similar to regular vanilla wafers

Snackwell’s

White flour, sugar, oil, invert sugar, brown sugar, molasses..

Per cookie: 50 calories – 9.5 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 4 grams sugar

