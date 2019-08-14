Get the Skinny: Black & Gold Tailgating | Chocolate Ganache Sugar Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Molly is back in the kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve, Getting the Skinny with these deliciously decadent Black & Gold Chocolate Ganache Sugar Cookies. Gluten free with just one gram net carb, you would never know these chocolate-dipped “sugar” cookies are guilt-free, making them a perfect fit for Saints football season!

Chocolate Ganache Sugar Cookies - GF

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

Chocolate Ganache Glaze:

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate

½ cup Confectioners, Swerve

1 cup whipping cream

2 teaspoons sour cream

Sugar Cookie:

1 ½ cup almond flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum

1 teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature; or use coconut oil)

1/2 cup Swerve, Granular

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons almond extract

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

Instructions:

Chocolate Ganache Glaze:

On medium low heat cook the chocolate, heavy cream, Swerve, and sour cream, whisking often until smooth and warm. Set aside for dipping cookies.

Sugar Cookie:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, salt, xanthan gum, and baking powder, and set aside.

Cream butter and Swerve until well combined, scraping the side of the mixer bowl as necessary. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until well combined. Add dry ingredients and milk and mix until combined.

Place dough in refrigerator for an hour or two and chill.

Remove from refrigerator and scoop a tablespoon of dough. Roll into a ball and place on greased cookie sheet or parchment paper on cookie sheet. Butter the bottom of a round cocktail glass, and dip into a plate of a 1/8 cup of Swerve, Granular. Press on top of each ball to flatten. Dip glass in Swerve, granular often to avoid cookie sticking to glass.

Bake for 10 - 12 minutes until cookie edges are a bit golden. Let cool on cookie sheet, and keep uncovered for about an hour before dipping them in chocolate glaze.

Per serving: 90 calories, 9 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 75 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate (0 net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein.

//

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.